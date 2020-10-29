Miami-Dade

Hot Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Several Cold Fronts

The area is looking at yet another very warm and humid day Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures at or above 100

South Florida is going to feel more like summer than the end of October on Thursday, but that could soon change with wet weather and a drop in temperatures coming.

The area is looking at yet another very warm and humid day Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures at or above 100. Feels like temperatures already reached and eclipsed 90 degrees early this morning.

Thankfully, that beach breeze will stick around again with just a few fast-moving showers.

Rain chances creep up on Friday as a front pushes into South Florida. Highs could still push into the upper 80s, but relief is on the way. You'll notice a decent temperature drop off by the weekend as highs struggle to reach the mid-80s.

A northeast breeze will also keep a few showers around. Good luck to all the ghouls and goblins this weekend.

