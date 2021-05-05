first alert weather

Hot Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Latest Front Bringing Rain Relief

Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s, but those pesky feels like temperatures will push into the upper 90s

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

All week, South Florida has been dealing with temperatures that feel more like the middle of summer - but some relief from the heat could be coming by the weekend.

We are looking at yet another warm and muggy day with low rain chances. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s, but those pesky feels like temperatures will push into the upper 90s. If we get a shower or storm, it will most likely fire up west of us in the afternoon.

A front will edge closer to South Florida Thursday and Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. We really need the rain, so bring it on.

The front will push through and bring a decent weekend to the region with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We can't completely rule out a shower or storm, but it will be spotty.

Conditions look slightly warmer early next week with just a spotty shower or storm. Highs will push back into the upper 80s.

