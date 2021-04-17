first alert weather

Hot Weekend Across South Florida With No Rain Relief in Sight

This stretch of 90s will least into early next week making this the longest string of 90°+ days since the end of September

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The heat is on across South Florida - and we're not talking about the NBA team, but the temperatures that will make it feel more like the summer than the middle of April.

Hot and humid, but sunny weather is expected all weekend long with highs right around 90°. This stretch of 90s will least into early next week, making this the longest string of 90°+ days since the end of September.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

News You Should Know 52 mins ago

ICYMI: Restaurants Offering Bonuses to Attract Workers, Possible Meteor Draws Attention

Miami-Dade County 13 hours ago

Businesses Look Forward to First Weekend in Miami-Dade Without Covid Curfew

Rain chances increase starting Monday with isolated to scattered storms possible each day next week.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will arrive Thursday and Friday along with our highest rain chances of the week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us