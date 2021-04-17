Hot Weekend Across South Florida With No Rain Relief in Sight

The heat is on across South Florida - and we're not talking about the NBA team, but the temperatures that will make it feel more like the summer than the middle of April.

Hot and humid, but sunny weather is expected all weekend long with highs right around 90°. This stretch of 90s will least into early next week, making this the longest string of 90°+ days since the end of September.

Rain chances increase starting Monday with isolated to scattered storms possible each day next week.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will arrive Thursday and Friday along with our highest rain chances of the week.