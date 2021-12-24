How Christmas Eve Flight Cancelations Are Affecting South Florida Travelers

A Christmas Eve nightmare for thousands of families hoping to fly home for the holidays as more than 300 flights have been cancelled nationwide just between Delta and United Airlines, according to the site Flight Aware.

“Especially around the holidays that would be really tough and I would not want to be in Miami for another week waiting for a flight,” one Miami visitor said.

The airlines say the cancellations are due to weather and the impact of the omicon variant.

“I did notice, while I was in the terminal, it’s definitely crowded. I wasn’t impacted, I’m flying American. So far so good. We'll see what happens,” another passenger said.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” a statement from Delta Airlines said.

United Airlines says they are also working to rebook as many people as possible.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. as a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights,” United Airlines said in a statement.

The Christmas Eve cancellations are causing disappointment and frustration for so many families hoping to reunite for the holidays after staying home last year because of the pandemic.

“Our cousins are flying from New Jersey. Their flight got canceled, so it's obviously tough," one passenger said.

Alaska Airlines is also expected to cancel flights as well after the company cancelled 17 on Thursday.