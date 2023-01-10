How the Florida National Guard, Other State Agencies Are Addressing the Migrant Crisis

As Florida continues to respond to the influx of migrants landing in the Keys, the director of the Division of Emergency Management gave insight Tuesday on how state agencies are addressing the crisis.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said along with the Florida National Guard, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and officers with the Department of Law Enforcement and Fish and Wildlife Commission have arrived in the Keys days after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state emergency to prevent further migrant landings.

"(The National Guard) have their aircraft working night operations from about midnight to 6 in the morning, so yes, they are already performing missions in the lower Keys, specifically looking into the Florida Straits and to that area around the Dry Tortugas," Guthrie said.

The National Guard's mission, for now, is solely to fly helicopters and help spot migrant vessels, and then report that to the Coast Guard.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"They are identifying potential targets," Guthrie said. "They radio to the U.S. Coast Guard. The U.S. Coast Guard has the authority to then interdict."

The second main objective is cleaning up the Florida shorelines.

"We are locating and destroying these illegal vessels that have come into Florida shores and are actually polluting our shores," Guthrie said. "They have human excrement, they have oil, they have gas, they have hydraulic fluids. We are getting those out of the water and then destroying those vessels"

Guthrie said the National Guard does not have the authority to interdict and is simply an extra set of eyes on the water.

The FWC is assisting the Coast Guard and Border Patrol with migrant landings around the Marquesas Keys and the Dry Tortugas, as well as conducting routine flights. Nearly two dozen FDLE officers were deployed to Monroe County, and the FHP deployed 25 troopers, two aircraft and a mobile command bus.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol officers confirmed about 19 Cubans in a wooden boat landed Tuesday on Key Colony Beach.

In Fort Lauderdale, police confirmed about 25 migrants were detained after landing near the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Sen. Marco Rubio and staffers from Rep. Carlos Gimenez's office also flew to Key West Tuesday and were meeting with Coast Guard crews "who are working to detect and deter illegal maritime migration."