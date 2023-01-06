DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard in Response to Massive Migrant Influx

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to activate the state's National Guard and other resources in response to the massive influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

Executive Order 23- 03 also directs other law enforcement and state agencies to provide resources, including deploying airplanes and helicopters and bolstering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions.

The executive order comes a day after the Biden Administration signaled a tougher stance on migrants coming from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, while offering a new path for migrants from those countries to enter legally.

“As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a news release. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

On Thursday, Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend.

Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates said he was told another 300 or so migrants have been intercepted at sea, for a total of almost 1,000 people in just the first week of January.

