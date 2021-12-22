How the Holidays Could Affect COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site Hours Near You

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across South Florida, many people are rushing to testing and vaccination sites before getting together with their families for the holidays.

With Christmas and New Years Eve right around the corner, however, testing and vaccination site hours are subject to change.

Here are some of the changes happening to site hours in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties:

Miami-Dade County

Testing Site Hours

Testing sites in Miami-Dade County will close at 3 p.m. on December 24.

The Tropical Park testing site will be the only site open on Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing on December 24 and December 25 will be for walk-ups only. While testing appointments will not be issued, appointments already issued to individuals on these dates will be honored.

On New Years Eve, testing sites will open regular hours.

The Tropical Park testing site, however, will be the only site open on New Year's Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will also be walk-up only.

Appointments will not be issued on these days, but anyone with an already scheduled appointment these dates will be honored.

To check out Miami-Dade testing site hours near you, click here.

Vaccination Site Hours

In Miami-Dade County, vaccination sites will close at 3 p.m. on December 24.

The Tropical Park site will be the only site open on December 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations on December 24 and December 25 will be walk-up only. Appointments will not be issued, but appointments already issued on these dates will be honored.

Vaccination sites will open regular hours on December 31, but the Tropical Park site will be the only site open on January 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone looking to be vaccinated on December 31 and January 1 will have to be by walk-up only. Appointments will not be issued anyone with an existing appointment on these dates will be honored.

To see how vaccination site hours will be affected in a location near you, click here.

Broward County

Testing Site Hours

In Broward County, C.B. Smith Park, Markham Park and Mills Pond Park will be open on Thursday, December 23 and Thursday, December 30 for testing only.

All other DOH-Broward test sites are closed Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25 in observance of Christmas; and Thursday, December 30 through Saturday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

To check out Broward testing site hours near you, click here.

Vaccination Site Hours

Vaccination site hours in Broward County could also be affected by the upcoming holidays.

To see how vaccination site hours will be affected in a location near you, click here.

Monroe County

Testing Site Hours

To find a COVID-19 testing site location near you, click here.

Vaccination Site Hours

Click here to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you in Monroe County.

Pharmacy Hours

In addition to county-run sites, you may receive a COVID-19 vaccine at any participating Walgreens pharmacy or CVS Pharmacy locations.

Upcoming holidays may affect the hours at locations near you.