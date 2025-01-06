As temps drop, here's how to deal with cold-stunned iguanas falling from trees

With temperatures expected to drop in South Florida by Wednesday morning, so will the iguanas. As seen in past cold spells, when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, iguanas seemingly freeze in place.

Michael Ronquillo, a professional iguana remover, says this is due to their metabolism slowing down. The cold-blooded reptiles can’t function regularly in cold weather.

“They climb the trees to go to sleep but once they’re up there, they get so cold that they lose grip on where they’re at and they start falling from the trees,” Ronquillo said.

For the last five years, Ronquillo has owned and operated the Humane Iguana Control company, which specializes in preventative and removal services. Ronquillo says he’s removed iguanas as big as 6 feet long and weighing 25 pounds. He gets so many calls, he created his own expert iguana control guide for 2025.

“Imagine, you come here early in the morning to walk your pets and you’re not aware there are iguanas up there. They can fall on you, on roofs, on cars,” Ronquillo said. “A six-foot iguana, 25 pounds… if it falls on you, you’re going to feel it.”

With calls expected to increase to up to 30 per day, Ronquillo says residents who want to take preventative measures should start with a tree wrapping service.

“When you wrap this around your tree, it is chest high. What happens is when the iguana climbs up, they can’t because it’s so slippery, they can’t grip it,” Ronquillo said.

He also suggests trimming back trees away from your property to prevent iguanas from falling into your pool or on your roof.

If you come across an iguana, he says you should call a professional to remove it unless you have experience. But do not bring it into your home. As soon as it warms up, it will begin to move normally again.

“If they are cornered, they will defend themselves. They will try to tail-whip you. They can whip their tales at 30 mph,” Ronquillo said. “They have very sharp teeth, very sharp nails, so if you don’t have experience, you should not attempt to grab them.”

For more information on falling iguanas, check out Ronquillo’s informational guide.