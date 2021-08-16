How to Help Haiti: Organizations Helping With Earthquake Relief

Several organizations in South Florida are donating food, supplies and aid to Haiti as the country reels from the devastating effects of a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake and braces for an impending tropical storm.

See the list below for local and state organizations that are accepting donations to help the ravaged island, as well as information about how you can donate.

Editor's Note: This list will be updated.

Global Empowerment Mission

The nonprofit is teaming up with other organizations, such as South Florida Caribbean Strong and Aerial Recovery Group, to ship 20 to 40-foot containers of food, beverages, hygiene, PPE and medical supplies to Haiti. Click here for more information, click here to donate.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is collecting donations that will be kept in a secured Emergency Relief Fund for Haiti. 100% of proceeds will go toward aid and critical support for the island, the website said. Click here to donate.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami

The organization is accepting financial donations to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Haiti. Click here to donate.

Hope for Haiti

The Florida-based organization, whose team consists of Haitian doctors, nurses and program managers, has a stockpile of emergency kits ready to distribute to individuals and families in Haiti. Donations can be made via Hope for Haiti’s website or social media platforms. The nonprofit is also accepting cryptocurrency donations.

Click here for more information about how to donate.

Family Action Network Movement

FANM is accepting medical supplies, over-the-counter medications, water cases, non-perishable food and PPE for those in need in Haiti. The organization is asking supplies be dropped off to the office at 100 NE 84th Street in Miami.

The group is also taking financial donations. Click here to make a donation.