How to Help the Bahamas After ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 monster and devastated the northwestern Bahamas with catastrophic winds and storm surge.

The hurricane’s impact on the archipelago has been called a “historic tragedy," leaving at least 20 people dead and homes and buildings demolished. Dorian is the most powerful hurricane on-record to hit the Bahamas.

As Bahamians reel from the devastating effects of the storm, here's how you can help with relief efforts.

NBC 6/TELEMUNDO 51 TEAMS UP WITH RED CROSS

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are joining the effort to bring humanitarian aid to the Bahamas after Dorian struck the region. More info here.

MONETARY DONATIONS:

The American Red Cross is requesting donations to assist in Hurricane Dorian relief. Click here for more information.

The Archdiocese of Miami is also accepting donations for those affected by Dorian with 100% of donations going to relief efforts. Click here for more information.

FOOD, WATER & SUPPLY DONATIONS:

Additionally, organizations across South Florida are accepting donations and will collect supplies at designated locations. (Scroll to the end of this article for a full list of what's needed. Please note that some locations are picking up specific items and will not accept certain donations.)

Images from from ICEYE's SAR satellite shows the extent of the devastation Hurricane Dorian left on Grand Bahama on Sept. 2, 2019.

Abacos as seen via SAR radar imagery on Sept. 3, 2019.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

BROWARD COUNTY:

United Way of Broward County is accepting donations through its Hurricane Dorian Fund. Click here to donate.

Food For The Poor is collecting donations of canned goods and diapers specifically. Any other items won't be accepted at this location. Canned meats, canned fish, canned milk (both evaporated and condensed) and disposable diapers can be dropped to the charity's warehouse, located at 6401 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

Food For The Poor will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Wednesday. Click here for more information.

The Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center is accepting donations at 2300 W. Copans Road, #5 in Pompano Beach.

Broward Schools:

Broward County Public Schools, in collaboration with the Broward Education Foundation, United Way of Broward County and BrightStar Credit Union, is working to collect and deliver donations and resources to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

All BCPS students, teachers and school administrators are encouraged to donate items included on the District’s donation list at their schools. School sites will not accept outside donations.

Several BrightStar Credit Union businesses are also designated drop-off locations. Click here for a list of locations in Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Margate, Pembroke Pines and Pompano Beach.

Riverside Market and Café Fort Lauderdale locations – 608 SW 12th Ave.; 6900 Cypress Road; and 3218 SE 6th Ave.

Margate – Collection drives at the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department and the Margate Police Department. Click here for more information.

Lauderhill:

The City of Lauderhill opened an official Bahamas relief drop-off location for donations. Starting Wednesday, September 4, 2019 through Saturday, September 7, 2019, the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center’s overflow parking, to the south of the facility, will be open for collection from 10 am – 7 pm at 3800 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill, 33311. Only new or unopened products will be accepted.

Pembroke Pines:

Effective Wednesday, September 4, 2019, all Pembroke Pines Fire Stations, the Charles F. Dodge City Center, and the Carl Shechter Southwest Focal Point Community Center will be drop off sites for donations to help the Bahamas.

Donations can be dropped of at City Center, located at 601 City Center Way, and the SWFP Community Center, located at 301 NW 103 Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, and any Monday through Thursday.

Pembroke Pines Fire Stations:

Donations can be dropped off at the following Pembroke Pines Fire Stations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day of the week beginning Wednesday, September 4th: Fire Station #33,600 SW 72 Ave, Fire Station #69,9500 Pines Blvd, Fire Station #79,19900 Pines Blvd, Fire Station #89, 13000 Pines Blvd, Fire Station #99, 16999 Pines Blvd, Fire Station #101, 6057 SW 198 Terrace.

Parkland:

Allegro Parkland senior living community is collecting items for victims of Hurricane Dorian. Their office has set up a drop off point for Parkland residents. To donate, items can be dropped off at the Allegro visitor center, 5900 Loxahatchee Road.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

Christ Episcopal Church – 3481 Hibiscus Street in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue headquarters – 9300 NW 41st St. in Doral.

City of Miami Fire-Rescue stations – click here for a map of all locations.

The Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP – 13230 NW 7th Ave. in North Miami.

Miami Springs is accepting donations at the Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive for the relief effort in the Bahamas from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday; 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday; and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue stations – click here for a list of locations.

Tamiami Airport - A Hurricane Dorian relief drive backed by the Rick Case Automotive Group will be collecting supplies at Tamiami Airport. Items will be transported directly to the affected Bahamas' islands.

Tamiami Airport is located on 14592 SW 129 St.

Aventura Mall will be accepting donations until the end of September. Drop-off locations are the curbside valet next to the Aventura Slide Tower and the Visitor's Center (inside lower level near Bloomingdales.) Click here for more information.

Miami Dade College will be collecting personal hygiene and first-aid items at Student Life locations college-wide. Click here for a list of locations.

The college will be collecting larger items like tarps and tools at the Miami-Dade County Main Library located at 101 West Flagler Street; the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 NW 1st Street; the Joseph Caleb Center at 5400 NW 22nd Ave.; and the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management Warehouse at 8008 NW 14th Street. Youth Fair in Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, 33165.

County officials ask that donations be limited to items requested by the government of The Bahamas.

Miami-Dade Schools:

The Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday voted to turn more than 300 of its schools into collection sites for Hurricane Dorian relief supplies.

Global Empowerment Mission – 340 NE 59th Terrace in Miami.

The Town of Miami Lakes will be collecting donations from Tuesday to Thursday (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Friday (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) at Town Hall, 6601 Main Street. Click here for more information.

The Bahamian consulate in Miami has set up drop-off sites where they will be collecting donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations :Rev. Archer- Christ Episcopal Church,3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL, Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL.

Doral:

From Wednesday, September 4, 2019 to Wednesday, September 18, 2019, residents can drop-off items at the following Doral locations, between the hours of 9:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m (weekdays); 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday):Doral Legacy Park, 11400 NW 82 Street, Doral Meadow Park, 11555 NW 58th Street, Morgan Levy Park, 5300 NW 102nd Avenue.

CITY OF HIALEAH:

Starting September 4, 2019 at all of the City of Hialeah Fire Stations from 7:00am-10:00pm daily and Goodlet Park, 4200 West 8th Avenue, will be accepting donations from 9:00am-9:00 p.m. daily.

North Miami:

Drop-off locations for supplies will be located at North Miami City Hall, 776 NE 125th Street, North Miami, 1st Floor Lobby, Monday – Friday, 8 am. – 5 p.m. The City is unable to receive donated clothing or money.

Miami Springs:

The City of Miami Springs will be accepting donations for the Bahamas Relief Effort Thursday, September 5, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the Miami Springs Community Center located at 1401 Westward Drive.

Pinecrest:

The Village of Pinecrest is holding a Hurricane Dorian relief drive. Needed items can be dropped off at the following locations: Pinecrest Municipal Center, 12645 Pinecrest Pkwy, Pinecrest Community Center, 5855 Killian Dr, Cutler Bay Town Center, 10720 Caribbean Blvd, Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200th St, Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9505 E Hibiscus St, Thalatta Estate, 17301 Old Cutler Rd.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES:

Doctoras Boricuas, a network of Puerto Rican doctors here in the United States mainland, are on a mission to collect and distribute vital medical supplies to the Bahamas. Click here for more information.

ITEMS NEEDED

Requested by the government of the Bahamas:

Tents

Cots

Hygiene kits

Potable/purified water

Non-perishable food items

Water bladders

Water containers

First-aid items

Portable generators

Chain saws

Plastic tarpaulin

Debris removal tools

Portable single and double burner stoves

Portable outdoor lamps/lights

Water purification kits

Flashlights

Blankets

Insect repellents

Portable radios

Batteries

Portable toilets

Cleaning supplies/disinfectants

Other items needed in general: