How to Help Your Child Cope With Test Anxiety at School

Back to school means back to homework - and back to tests! While some students are eager to put pen to paper, others experience test anxiety.

So, what is that?

“Test anxiety is a performance anxiety before a test or exam," said Alli Lebowitz, a ER social work supervisor and therapist at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "It can happen because you get nervous before a test and it happens typically to kids of all ages and teenagers as well.”

Lebowitz said test anxiety is common. According to a recent study published in Frontiers Psychiatry, 20 to 40 percent of college students experience some form of it before exams.

“Tips that we give to parents about test anxiety are first to keep the communication door open with your child or teenager about what they’re afraid of and what’s going on with school," she said. "By having open conversations about testing and test schedules, parents can help their child or teenager prepare for tests and that will ultimately reduce anxiety.”

Lebowitz suggests creating a designated study space free of distractions and a note of support in a lunchbox or backpack that can go a long way to help.

“Just saying that you love them and support them and that their best is good enough,” Lebowitz said, adding the pandemic had an impact on student performance and their relationship to tests and mental health.

“We have seen an increase in mental health issues and visits to the emergency room since the COVID-19 pandemic began," she added. "Maybe kids that were working remote in the past that are now going back to school may need a little extra support in creating an environment at home or a library to study and really prepare for a test.”

With these simple steps, testing doesn't have to be such a headache and your kids can pass with flying colors. Lebowitz suggest talking to your pediatrician to get a referral if your child needs professional help.