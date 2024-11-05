How to watch NBC6's Election Day coverage and track live results

On the Nov. 5 General Election, NBC6 is offering live coverage of not only the presidential race but of statewide and local races.

Much of the national attention will focus on whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will lead the country for the next four years. But Florida also has some big issues at stake that will be closely watched, including abortion and marijuana.

Join NBC News and NBC6 for live election night coverage in South Florida and nationwide, including up-to-the-minute results. Here's how you can stream and track live election results:

How to watch NBC6's Election Day coverage live

You can watch our coverage on NBC6's website, app or wherever you stream.

NBC 6 South Florida News, our 24/7 streaming channel, is now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC 6 South Florida app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC6.com.

Election Day programming schedule

You can still watch NBC6 on Election Day. We'll include election coverage during our newscasts and provide cut-ins throughout the evening.

Here's NBC6's programming schedule for Nov. 5:

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: NBC6 News

NBC6 News 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Network election special with live NBC6 local coverage of local races and amendments

Network election special with live NBC6 local coverage of local races and amendments 11 p.m. to 11:35 p.m.: NBC6 News

NBC6 News 11:35 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Nov. 6: Network election specials

When do results start coming in?

State law allows early voting and vote-by-mail ballots to be counted as soon as they are received.

Since Florida has two time zones, Central and Eastern, the preliminary results from the early voting and vote-by-mail ballots will be released statewide around 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where can I view live election results?

As votes are tallied, you can track live election results from around the state on NBC6.com or on the NBC6 app.

You can also download the NBC6 app for push notifications on called races and big moments.

Races and issues to watch

Here are five big Florida issues to watch:

ABORTION: In perhaps the biggest political fight this year in Florida, voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has led efforts to defeat what appears as Amendment 4 on the ballot. Unlike in other states, the amendment would need support from at least 60 percent of voters — rather than a simple majority — to pass.

MARIJUANA: It might be an understatement to say a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana has high stakes.

The proposal, which appears as Amendment 3 on the ballot, comes eight years after voters passed a constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana. That proposal received support from 71.3 percent of voters.

LEGISLATIVE BATTLES: Armed with supermajorities in the House and Senate, Republicans have steamrolled Democrats during the past two years in Tallahassee.

Coming out of Tuesday’s elections, the GOP will still hold huge legislative advantages over Democrats. But the question is whether Democrats can chip away, flipping some Republican seats and protecting Democratic incumbents in contested districts.

DESANTIS’ POWER: DeSantis’ presidential campaign flamed out early this year, but that doesn’t mean he is any less ambitious. No matter who wins Tuesday’s presidential election, 2028 is just around the corner.

DeSantis has gone all in to try to defeat the proposed abortion and marijuana constitutional amendments. He has traveled the state to criticize the proposals, and state agencies under his control have run controversial television ads and taken other steps to try to undermine the measures. It could be a high-risk, high-reward strategy for DeSantis, especially if the abortion amendment does not pass. He would be able to present himself to the Republican base as the governor who held off abortion-rights supporters.

DEMOCRATS’ TEST: Follow the money. Sure, it’s a cliche. But in politics, it’s also true.

And while national Democrats made some head fakes about competing in Florida, they didn’t shovel money to the state to try to make it competitive in the presidential race or to help elect Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

But after years of decline, Florida Democrats need to come away with at least some victories Tuesday. One part of that would be to end up with an increase in Democratic-held legislative seats. Also, while supporters of Amendment 4 have made clear they view the ballot proposal as non-partisan, Democrats could celebrate if voters put abortion rights in the Constitution.