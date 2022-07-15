parkland school shooting

How to Watch the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

The penalty trial of the Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz begins Monday, July 18, in Broward Circuit Court

More than four years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz will stand trial in the penalty phase to determine whether he will be given a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

Cruz, now 23, killed 14 students and 3 staff members at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018. Nine months ago, he entered guilty pleas to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more attempted murder counts.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, July 18, at 9:00 a.m. and will be carried live on air on NBC 6.

NBC 6 digital will carry live coverage of the opening statements and the trial in its entirety on all its platforms, NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web. Live coverage can also be seen by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

