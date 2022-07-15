How to Watch the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

More than four years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz will stand trial in the penalty phase to determine whether he will be given a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

Cruz, now 23, killed 14 students and 3 staff members at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018. Nine months ago, he entered guilty pleas to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more attempted murder counts.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, July 18, at 9:00 a.m. and will be carried live on air on NBC 6.

