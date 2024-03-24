Aventura

Huge crocodile takes a stroll through the City of Aventura before eventually being captured

Aventura police was able to monitor the reptile before a professional trapper caught it and removed it from danger.

By Nicolas Garcia

NBC Universal, Inc.

City of Aventura police were in for a scaly surprise after coming across a huge crocodile strolling through the streets of Aventura.

Aventura police shared images and video on social media, saying their midnight shift came across the reptile on early Saturday morning.

Police officers did stay on scene and monitored the movements of the giant croc to make sure the reptile didn’t “act out” while checking the City of Aventura, a social media post from Aventura Police said.

Police say that a professional trapper was called and that there were no reported injuries.

