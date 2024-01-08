Human remains discovered inside car found submerged in lake at Sawgrass Mills

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a car that was found submerged in a lake at the Sawgrass Mills shopping center in Sunrise over the weekend.

The vehicle was discovered Saturday by Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer search organization.

Sunrise Police officials said the group had observed an anomaly in the lake, which is near the Ashley Furniture parking lot just off N. Flamingo Road.

In a social media post, Sunshine State Sonar said the white 1983 Oldsmobile was submerged in 24 feet of water.

Police said they're still trying to identify the remains and determine if the remains are from one person or multiple people.

No other information was immediately known.

