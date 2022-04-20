Humidity Drops Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Possibly Wet Weekend

South Florida will get some slight relief from the conditions that have made it feel like summer, but that relief could be short lived with the high temps and wet weather making a return.

We are locked into this breezy pattern Wednesday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures, especially the second half of the day. Highs will top out on the low 80s, which is actually below average for this time of the year.

The winds are bringing a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory. Look for the exact same deal on Thursday.

Humidity will make a bit of a return late week and into the weekend and this will up our shower and thunderstorm chances to about 30%. Temperatures will warm as well with morning numbers in the mid-70s and afternoon highs topping out in the mid-80s.

The breeze will still be around along with impacts at the beach and out on the boat. The winds may finally calm down a bit into early next week,