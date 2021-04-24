COVID-19

Hundreds of FIU Students Celebrate Graduation In-Person For 1st Time Since Pandemic

By Selima Hussain

Hundreds of students at Florida International University attended their graduation ceremony in-person Saturday.

Donning face masks and observing social distancing guidelines, students walked across the graduation stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“This year’s graduates exemplify perseverance. Some have been on the front lines of the pandemic response making a difference to our COVID-stricken community and all of them overcame personal challenges to stay focused on their goals,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in an article.

“We are thrilled to see them graduate and be able to celebrate their achievements in person again.” 

Other guidelines are in place to ensure the safety and health of students and staff members. A total of six ceremonies, for example, will be held between Saturday and Sunday with a strict capacity of 1,000 students per ceremony.

The ceremonies are all being held outdoors.

