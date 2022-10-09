Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua; Possible Flooding, Mudslides Expected

Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm early Sunday morning and is forecasted to bring dangerous and possible life-threatening floods and mudslides to Central American and Southern Mexico through early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The government of Colombia has replaced the Hurricane Warning with a Tropical Storm Warning for San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands, and the government of Guatemala has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire Pacific coast of Guatemala.

A Hurricane Watch and a Warning is in effect for parts of Nicaragua and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.

Winds from the system were at 85 mph Sunday morning, the NHC said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Julia made landfall as a category one hurricane early this morning (3:15 am ET). This is still producing heavy rain and flooding threats to Central America.



The land interaction will continue to weaken this storm over the next 12 to 24 hours. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/NmWPovbczL — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) October 9, 2022

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across Nicaragua today and emerge over the eastern Pacific by Sunday night. Julia is then forecast to move near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala by Monday.

The storm is expected to become a heavy rainmaker for the northern coast of Colombia with isolated areas getting as much as 15 inches of rainfall.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across Central America today and Monday. Flash flooding is anticipated across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico early this week.