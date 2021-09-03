Hurricane Larry to Become ‘Major' Category 4 Before Turning North: NHC

The next major hurricane of the 2021 season in the Atlantic could be upgraded as soon as Friday with Hurricane Larry, but forecasters say South Florida and most of the United States have nothing to fear.

The National Hurricane Center says Larry has winds of 90 miles per hour as it sits nearly 1,000 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands while moving west-northwest at 20 m.p.h.

Larry is forecast to become a major Category 4 storm at its most severe before making a turn to the north and away from the United States early next week.

The NHC also says two potential systems, each with a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days, are sitting off the coasts of Nicaragua and Africa. Both do not appear to have any impact potential on South Florida.

If they become named systems from the NHC, they would be named Mindy and Nicholas.