Hurricane Lisa Forms, Set to Make Landfall in Central America

Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday and was expected to make landfall on the coast of Central America later in the day.

Lisa had winds of 80 mph as it moved west at 14 mph about 55 miles east-southeast of Belize City, Belize, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Bay Islands, Honduras, the coast of Belize and from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the entire north coast of Honduras, the north coast of Guatemala and from Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico.

Lisa was expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday evening in the Central America region along the coast of Belize and Honduras.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As much as 10 inches of rainfall could come to parts of Belize and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

NBC 6's Hurricane Specialist breaks down what could be the next two hurricanes in the 2022 Atlantic season.

Meanwhile, Martin became a hurricane Wednesday to the east-northeast of Bermuda with winds of 65 mph. It was moving to the east away from land and neither system was expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.