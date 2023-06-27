‘I can buy you and the boat': More details released in Tyreek Hill alleged assault case

New details were released Tuesday of an alleged assault case involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

NBC6 obtained another incident report from Miami-Dade Police that further details the June 18 incident at a marina in Haulover Park.

According to the recently obtained report, the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working at the marina when he saw two men — one of them later identified as Hill — fishing on the dock for tarpon, which is illegal. Two women joined the men and went on a docked fishing vessel.

When the boat's captain, identified as William Corbett, told the group they weren't allowed on the boat, Hill allegedly told him, "I can buy you and the boat."

Corbett then told Hill he couldn't allow anyone on the boat who wasn't a paying customer due to it being a liability, the report said.

The captain told police that Hill became enraged, started calling him several expletives and attempted to enter the boat but was held back.

While Hill was being restrained, Corbett said Hill slapped the victim on the back of his neck.

During the dispute, Hill allegedly stated, "I'm No. 10 from the Miami Dolphins."

The victim said he later locked himself inside an office in fear. He said he was later told that Hill wanted to apologize, but he overheard the wide receiver telling his associate to pay him $200, the report said. The victim did not take the money.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, but the footage has not been released. A previous report stated the victim was willing to press charges. Prosecutors from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said they've received what appears to be the majority of the evidence in the case from police.

The Miami Dolphins said in an earlier statement that they were aware of the situation but wouldn't comment further.