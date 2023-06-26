State attorney reviewing evidence in alleged assault case involving Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

Prosecutors are now reviewing evidence in the alleged assault case involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

In a statement Monday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said they've received what appears to be the majority of the evidence in the case from police.

"After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes," the statement read.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed last week that they were investigating the alleged incident, which was detailed in an incident report.

Although the incident report does not name Hill or the alleged victim, officers described the incident as an argument that turned physical the evening of June 18.

A new police report reveals the victim is willing to press charges against Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill in an alleged slapping incident.

According to the report, the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working at the marina in Haulover Park when he noticed two women on a fishing charter boat without permission.

The alleged victim said that while he was telling the women to get off the boat, an argument broke out between employees and the group the women were with.

During the argument the victim said he was slapped on the back of his neck by a man, believed to be Hill.

The report said the man was pushed away from the victim by a member of his group before he charged at the victim and had to be restrained by several members of his group.

The report said the incident was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released.

When police were called the next day, the victim didn't have any visible injuries, the report said.

The word "YES" is typed on a section of the report that asks "will the victim prefer charges?"

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time," a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement last week.

Hill, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.