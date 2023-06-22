Victim willing to press charges against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in alleged assault, battery: Police

The victim in an alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is willing to press charges, according to a new Miami-Dade Police report that details the incident.

Although the incident report released by police on Wednesday does not name Hill or the alleged victim, officers described the incident as an argument that turned physical the evening of June 18.

According to the report, the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working on a charter boat at the marina in Haulover Park when he noticed two women on a fishing charter boat without permission.

The alleged victim said that while he was telling the women to get off the boat, an argument broke out between employees and the group the women were with.

During the argument the victim said he was slapped on the back of his neck by a man, believed to be Hill.

The report said the man was pushed away from the victim by a member of his group before he charged at the victim and had to be restrained by several members of his group.

The report said the incident was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released.

When police were called the next day, the victim didn't have any visible injuries, the report said.

The word "YES" is typed on a section of the report that asks "will the victim prefer charges?"

Police said Tuesday that they were investigating the allegations against Hill, but so far, no charges have been filed.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time," a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Hill, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.