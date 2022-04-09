‘I Feel Like Pam is Right Here': Family Celebrates Life of Woman Killed in Oakland Park Dog Attack

A bittersweet and emotional day as friends and family celebrated the life and legacy of Pam Robb, while mourning her loss.

“I feel like Pam is right here,” Angie Anobile, Robb’s wife said.

Pam Robb was working with a dog at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida on Thursday, February 17, when authorities said the dog "snapped" and attacked her and another woman.

Robb, a volunteer at the facility, was rushed to a local hospital where she died. The other woman, identified as Jan Halas Stenger, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Robb’s grieving wife said she finds comfort in knowing that Pam was doing what she loved.

“She knew the risks of working with wild animals,” Anobile said. “Unfortunately, animals have been, I find, a little more temperamental as there’s a lot more abuse."

Anobile describes the incident as an accident but says she hopes this tragedy will bring change, so nothing like this happens again.

“I’d like to create a Pam Robb law where there are more regulations,” Anobile said. “I’d like to see change and regulations on safety issues.”

Broward County Animal Care officials said the dog, described as a large mixed breed 3-year-old named Gladys, was humanely euthanized after the incident.

The 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida organization was founded in 2011 and their mission is to rescue dogs that have been neglected or abused and bring them back to health.

Pam’s family say she offered peace and hope and want that to live on.