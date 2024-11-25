‘I made a mistake': Suspect seen trying to sexually assault Miami Springs smoke shop worker turns himself in

Miami Springs Police say Tyrone Armbrister, 30, is the man seen on surveillance video attacking a vape shop employee on November 9th.

Armbrister turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Nov.9th around 11:30 p.m. police say he purchased two cigarettes from a the Red Eye Smoke Shop in Miami Springs. He returned about 20 minutes later, became aggressive with the employee, and dragged her into the back storage room.

Tyrone Armbrister

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She said he suddenly moved towards her and then dragged her to the back of the store, where he put a shirt over her face and sexually assaulted her.

"He was trying, once again, like I said, touching my (expletive), trying to pull my pants off, and I was just asking him not to do it, please not to do anything to me, and fighting back," the woman told NBC6.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured the frightening encounter.

A woman is speaking out after a man attacked her inside a Miami Springs shop, an incident that was all caught on camera. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

"Please get away!" she's heard screaming.

The attack lasted a few minutes but the woman was able to fight back, punching the man and grabbing a toilet plunger and beating him with it.

“My sincere apology. I hope that she’s okay,” said Armbrister as he walked out of the Miami Springs Police Department in handcuffs.

Armbrister told NBC6 he did not realize what happened until a few days later because he was under the influence.

“I made a mistake by probably drinking too much and that’s the part where I slipped up. I allowed something to be put in my drink not paying attention,” said the suspect.

An arrest report for Tyrone Armbrister shows he visibly altered his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving his beard.

In a confession to police, he admitted he changed his appearance because he saw it in the movies and was thinking of fleeing town.

Police say during questioning Sunday, Armbrister was wearing the same boxer briefs he was wearing the day of the attack.

“Someone contacted me and told me okay you on TV,” said Armbrister.

The suspect says he has never done anything like this before and he was shocked when his friend showed him the video from the November 9th assault.

“I came back because someone has to take responsibility,” said Armbrister.