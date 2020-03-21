ICYMI: Bank Programs to Help Consumers Amid Coronavirus, Gun Sales Rise Nationwide

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Banks Rolling Out Programs to Help Those Financially Impacted by Pandemic

As businesses and government leaders take action to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, some workers are already taking a financial hit. “Get out in front of it,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for BankRate.com. According to McBride, banks already have programs in place to help consumers. They are the types of relief programs you may see during hurricanes or other natural disasters, but the key is to reach out early.

Gun Sales Rise Across South Florida Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Gun and ammunition sales are spiking nationwide and in South Florida during the coronavirus pandemic. Some might call it paranoia, others see it as practical and necessary. There are long lines at some gun stores as customers afraid of the possible impacts of the pandemic look for personal protection.

"They're just afraid, you know people start coming to their houses, they have no jobs, so like the hurricane, they start vandalizing stores, houses, a lot of people are afraid the same thing happen,” said gun store owner Samuel Rivera, referring to the lawlessness which engulfed some areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew.

What We Can Learn from Professional Cleaning Businesses

As businesses and schools close, owners and administrators are looking to give their facilities a deeper cleaning. “We’re getting more calls... besides the offices that we normally do,” says Elena Peña, owner of the cleaning company, EMP. Elena Peña and Robert Estevez operate two small professional cleaning companies in South Florida and, since the coronavirus was designated a pandemic, they say the calls haven’t stopped.

Miami-Dade, Broward See Dip in Voter Turnout in Primary Election Upended by Coronavirus Concerns

Florida voters were forced to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary at the height of a global pandemic that has closed businesses and schools and forced millions to stay inside. Turnout in the state’s Democratic primary surpassed the 1.7 million who casted ballots four years ago, however in Miami-Dade and Broward County, voter turnout saw slight dips. Less registered Democrats voted in this year’s primary in both counties, while overall voter turnout saw a steeper decline.

What’s Being Done to Protect the Homeless During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

People who are homeless face a huge risk of exposure to coronavirus and many worry that camps could become a hub from which the virus spreads more rapidly. The latest numbers show there will be about 1,000 people living on the streets Thursday night across Miami-Dade County — many of them in downtown Miami — and another 2,500 will have stayed at county shelters. Due to their circumstances, experts say, their chances of being infected with COVID-19 is higher.

