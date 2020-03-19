Gun Sales Rise Across South Florida Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Fueled in some cases by fear of the potential effects of the coronavirus have led to an increase in gun sales in the United States, leading dozens of buyers to gun shops including those located in South Florida.

Gun shops across the area have seen their inventories drop in the last week the same way toilet paper and hand sanitizer have become hot commodities.

Carlos A. Ruiz, from the Second Amendment Gun Shop, assures that the sale of arms and ammunition has increased.

"People who do not need a weapon and never have needed it, because of the collective hysteria that exists, they are buying weapons just in case,” Carlos A. Ruiz from the Second Amendment Gun Shop told sister station Telemundo 51.

Ammo.com, which sells ammunition online, has also seen a recent increase in sales. According to the company, from February 23 to March 4, transactions increased 68% compared to the previous 11 days.

Like food and toiletries, gun buyers have told the media that their desire to buy is due to possible shortages.

"We have sold more than last year,” Samuel Rivera of Custom Gun Shop said. “I have been doing this for seven years and I have seen that it has risen.”

According to the National Rifle Association, many of the purchases have been from people purchasing weapons for the first time while others are owners looking to increase their collections before the closings also could extend to gun shops.

“To get that ammunition I have to invest much more money, almost double and there is none,” Ruiz said. “As ammunition is going to be more expensive because prices are going to increase, less volume is going to be sold.”

Gun shop owners have a simple message: if you don’t need it, don’t buy it.

“Don't get carried away by collective hysteria. That does not lead us to anything," said Ruiz.