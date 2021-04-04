ICYMI: Commissioners Wants More Say After Police Chief Hired, Passengers Struggle With Airline Schedule Changes

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Ex-Girlfriend Speaks After Man Arrested in Abduction, Sex Assault and Shooting of Miami-Dade Boy

Officers arrested a Miami-Dade man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and shot a 12-year-old boy this past weekend.

Police say DNA evidence and "good old-fashioned police work" led them to 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban, who is charged him with several counts, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Santiesteban's ex-girlfriend, Yordana Aguilar, spoke with NBC 6 exclusively and said she was with him the night of the arrest. Aguilar said he had been acting "nervous" and added he was emotionally unstable and had aggressive and violent tendencies.

Criticism of the latest hire of Miami police chief Art Acevedo could lead to a new hiring process at Miami city hall. Commissioners will soon debate whether to change the city charter so they get the final say on key public safety positions.

After Acevedo Hire, Miami Commissioners Debate Taking Larger Role in Hiring Process

After NBC 6 Investigators reported details of the salary and the hiring process for incoming police chief Art Acevedo, the city of Miami Commission will debate whether to play a larger role in the hiring or firing of the next police or fire chief.

City Commissioner Manolo Reyes wants more input making crucial public safety hires after the speedy surprise pick of the incoming chief.

NBC 6 learned Acevedo did not officially apply for the position and was chosen over more than 50 applicants and eight finalists, five of whom were internal candidates, who went through a public selection process. Click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

Thousands of people in Miami-Dade and Broward changed political parties after former President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. capitol in an effort to stop the certification of electoral votes. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports

Thousands of South Florida Voters Changed Parties After Capitol Attack

Thousands of people in Miami-Dade and Broward changed political parties after former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of electoral votes.

It was the tipping point for many and consequences continue to play out, including hundreds of criminal cases still moving through the court system.

According to election documents obtained by NBC 6 Investigators through a public records request, 6,003 voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties officially changed their political affiliation away from the GOP in January and February of this year. Over that same period, records show 2,986 left the Democratic party.

As some politicians vow to fight possible restrictions on the unvaccinated, they may have difficulty overcoming laws that require private businesses to protect employees and customers.

Labor Lawyer: Private Businesses Can Bar Unvaccinated

The coronavirus is back on the rise in Florida and most states, as governors continue to ease restrictions and spring fever sets in.

Now, as a race is on between the virus and vaccinations, Gov. Ron DeSantis is restating his opposition to one step that could help lessen the spread of the virus: requirements that people show proof of vaccination before being allowed into some venues.

But, as DeSantis vows to issue an executive order and support legislation that would ban so-called "vaccine passports," a top labor and employment lawyer said the state could be setting up a clash with federal powers. Click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

If you have traveled within these past months, you may have experienced flight time changes. NBC 6 Responds looks into why this is happening and what you can do about it.

Passengers Struggle With Airline Schedule Changes

If you have traveled within the last couple of months, you may have experienced flight time changes.

It’s a time tug of war airline passengers may be experiencing more often since the pandemic started. Though airlines do not guarantee their schedules, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says if your flight is canceled or an airline makes a significant adjustment to your schedule, and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund.

Click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.