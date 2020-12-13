ICYMI: Local Hospitals Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News.

South Florida Hospital Prepare to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

South Florida hospitals are awaiting some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals across the country are expected to receive the first shipments as soon as Monday morning.

The vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech won a critical endorsement Thursday from a Food and Drug Administration panel of outside advisers, and was granted emergency use from the agency the following day. Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty in Miami to Federal Gun Charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty to a firearm possession charge in South Florida Friday, a federal offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pled guilty to illegally possessing a loaded .45-caliber handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last Christmas season.Authorities said Carter acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after his luggage was searched upon arriving at Opa-locka Executive Airport on Dec. 23, 2019. Court documents said the search by officers was the result of an anonymous tip.

State Restricts License of Brazilian Butt Lift Massage Therapist

A South Florida massage therapist who performed lymphatic massages for post-op cosmetic surgery clients had her license restricted after the state's health department determined her services were a public health risk.

Cristina Diaz has been advertising her services for lymphatic massages on Instagram since 2016 and has over 600 posts of clients undergoing drainage massages. In the ads, she offers her services in hotel rooms, homes and vacation rentals.Investigators say Diaz was performing lymphatic massages for post-op patients who had Brazilian butt lifts and other cosmetic procedures like liposuction. However, her license only allows for the manipulation of soft tissues of the human body and not for post-surgical drainage massages.

Man Who Was Serving 90-Year Sentence for Marijuana Released

While serving a 90-year prison sentence for selling marijuana, Richard DeLisi's wife died, as did his 23-year-old son and both his parents. His adult daughter was in a horrific car accident and suffered a paralyzing stroke as a result. He never met two granddaughters — a lifetime of missed memories.

Yet, 71-year-old DeLisi walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday morning grateful and unresentful as he hugged his tearful family. After serving 31 years, he said he's just eager to restore the lost time. DeLisi was believed to be the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to the The Last Prisoner Project which championed his release.

Key West Airport Debuts COVID-fighting Robot

A coronavirus-fighting robot is poised to begin patrolling Key West International Airport’s interior spaces after hours beginning Tuesday, December 15.

The robot emits high-intensity ultraviolet UV-C wavelength light that kills harmful pathogens in the air and on surfaces.The ultraviolet disinfection robot, developed by UVD Robots, is designed to remove 99.9% of pathogens including COVID-19. Key West International Airport is among the first airports in the United States to acquire one of the sophisticated units that provides non-chemical disinfection, according to a manufacturer’s representative.