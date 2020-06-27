ICYMI: Police Adjust Body Cam Review Policy, How to Mitigate the Financial Impacts of COVID

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Fort Lauderdale Police Changes How Body Camera Videos Are Reviewed

Attorney Christina Currie, who chairs the Fort Lauderdale citizens panel that examines police internal affairs findings, found out that when Fort Lauderdale officers self-report they had to use force because of resistance, internal affairs investigators look at the paperwork but not the body camera video of the incident.

“I think that it is very upsetting that the police department had the body camera footage, and they made a decision on the use of force in those cases without ever looking at the footage," Currie said.

Under a new policy, the body cams will be examined when an officer self reports the use of force due to resistance. In addition, a sergeant is being assigned to aid in the review of body cams and reports.

How to Mitigate the Long-Term Financial Impacts of Coronavirus

With so many people out of work and struggling to pay bills, there’s growing concern about the long-term financial impacts of COVID-19.

However, there are steps you can take now to minimize those long-term impacts and work to maintain your credit score.

“Any kind of delinquent rent or bills, what you want to do is to reach out to the banks or companies and apply for delay in repaying them or a repayment plan," said a professor of finance at FIU.

She says you should also create a budget and spend only on the essentials. If you’re a homeowner, she suggests applying for a home equity line of credit. You might also look into converting your credit card debt into personal loans. And lastly, you could look into borrowing from your 401K, since there’s no penalty under the CARES Act.

Fund of Up to $630 Million for Jeffrey Epstein Victims Opens

A fund set up to compensate victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein opened for claims Thursday, enabling dozens of women attacked by the financier when they were as young as 14 to seek a cut of his $630 million estate.

A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund this month, facilitating payouts to women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s. He'd long ago been convicted of charges in Florida state court.

Jordana H. Feldman​, the fund's administrator, told reporters Thursday that many women were reluctant to tap the fund until they learned of its privacy features.

New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Broward Schools Celebrate Students With Perfect Attendance

In any walk of life, achieving perfection is rare, and it’s usually celebrated. Think about a no-hitter in baseball, a hole-in-one in golf, a perfect 10 score in gymnastics.

Those, however, are moments. It’s arguably much more impressive to be perfect in anything over a 13-year span. That’s what six South Florida high school graduates have just accomplished: perfect attendance in school throughout their academic lives.

“(They) worked their way through lots of challenges, adversity, they’ve made sacrifices to be able to accomplish this,” said Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools.

People Testing Positive for COVID-19 Still Showing Up to Work: Jackson Health CEO

Despite testing positive for coronavirus, people everywhere are still showing up to work and not telling their bosses so that they can still get paid. That's one of the many issues the CEO of Jackson Health System sees with many COVID patients.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke with Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya about Florida's spike in coronavirus cases.

"What we’re finding is that people who are testing positive are younger and, therefore, they are not as hospitalized as often. What we’re finding, many of those who find out they are positive are still going back to work because they’re not going to get paid if they’re not working, and many times they’re not telling their bosses that they're positive," Migoya said.

