‘If you hit someone, do you go to jail?': Man arrested for fatal June hit-and-run crash in Delray Beach

Police arrested a man who they said was behind the wheel when he fatally struck a man in Delray Beach last month before fleeing the scene.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 45-year-old Osny Rameau was arrested Friday for the June 17 crash on Congress Avenue.

According to Delray Beach Police, 35-year-old Deison Deroches was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a black Honda Pilot that officers said was driven by Rameau.

Deroches died at the scene.

Police received a tip two days after the crash that led them to Rameau, who was interviewed June 22 and told police he "had an accident and that it was getting fixed" when officers asked where his car was.

He later told detectives he felt something hit his car and lost control for a moment, but since he didn't know what he hit he continued driving.

Officers found the vehicle at a auto repair shop in Sunrise and said the damage was consistent was hitting a person - including front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

Rameau had told detectives he left his job as a security guard at a Publix in Boca Raton late at night on June 16 and went home before leaving for his second job. An employee at the supermarket told detectives Rameau ask him "If you hit someone, do you go to jail?"

Rameau is being held in the Palm Beach County jail with no bond after his first court appearance Saturday.