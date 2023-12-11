‘I'll bond out in 20 minutes': Rapper Rich the Kid arrested in Miami Beach for trespassing police investigation

Rapper Rich the Kid has been arrested after he was allegedly trespassing a police investigation in a Miami Beach hotel Monday morning, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the report, multiple officers were in the vicinity of 17th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach in regards to a bomb threat.

Because of the nature of the call and the location, officers established a perimeter with police tape for the public's safety.

Officers were posted at the intersection of 17th Street and James Avenue when 31-year-old Rich the Kid, otherwise known as Dimitri Roger, approached the tape and said he needed to get to his hotel, the arrest affidavit said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dimitri Roger

Officers advised him that he could not cross the tape due to the ongoing investigation and that crossing the boundary would result in his arrest to which Roger allegedly replied "I'll bond out in 20 minutes" and walked away, the affidavit stated.

Roger then allegedly headed to the back of the property where he was confronted by security staff who advised him that the property was closed and that he was not allowed there. The rapper replied to security "stop me" and jumped the fence onto the property, the arrest affidavit said.

When he encountered police who ordered him to leave the property, the arrest affivdavit said he continued to linger and would not leave.

Roger was taken into custody without incident and was then transported to the Miami Beach Police Headquarters holding facility for further processing.

The rapper is now facing several charges including resisting an officer without violence to his person and trespassing property after warning.

Roger is expected to appear in bond court Monday.