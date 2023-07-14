‘I'm bleeding, it's profuse': Man attacked by alligator while walking in SW Florida community

A man in one southwest Florida county was able to calmly call for help after he was attacked by an alligator while walking early Thursday morning inside a gated community.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place around 5 a.m. in the Forest Glen Golf and Country Club in Collier County. The 79-year-old man, who was not identified, called 911 just after the attack.

“I’m on the way, walking home on Jungle Plum Drive,” the victim told the dispatcher. “It was dark, he bit my leg. I wrapped my shirt around. I’m bleeding, don’t know how bad it is. It’s profuse. There’s a lot of skin ripped off, I see, probably some muscle,."

The victim later told the dispatcher he was unsure where the alligator went.

“I don’t know, he’s a little guy. Jumped up and bit me,” he said.

The victim was able to remain calm during the entire call.

“Serious bleeding?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah! I’ve got my t-shirt wrapped around my leg,” the victim replied.

Deputies responded to the scene and treated the victim. A trapper was called to capture the gator, which measured just under seven feet in length.