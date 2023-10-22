Immersive Titanic exhibition opens in West Palm Beach

Titanic's story is one that has stood the test of time and now -- its story continues here in South Florida.

The ship was on its maiden voyage when it collided with an iceberg minutes before midnight on April 14th, 1912 and sank nearly three hours later -- killing about 1,500 people on board.

The wreck rests in the seabed of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Many tragic yet beautiful stories were left behind -- which have become some of the most fascinating, historical accounts that have now made their way to West Palm Beach.

From October 12th, 2023 to April 14th, 2024, visitors can experience these incredible stories at the Cox Science Center -- as it displays Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.

The experience includes 81 authentic artifacts that were recovered from Titanic's actual wreckage site.

NBC6 sat down with Cox Science Center's Director of Visitor Services, Kristian Zambrana, who provided further insight into what guests can expect during this experience.

He explained that expeditions have been taking place for almost a century, and many artifacts have been recovered -- some of those, now on display at the Cox Science Center.

Zambrana says getting face-to-face with these artifacts is incredible -- and the perseveration surrounding them helps to enrich the history and education surrounding the Titanic's tragedy.

He added that not only is this exhibition for those intrigued by the Titanic's tragic ending, but also for anyone fascinated by the history of this incredible ship itself.

“People tend to forget how many things have changed in over 100 years since the Titanic did sink, so being able to see things such as our cabin recreations and compare that to the third-class cabin and some of the imagery from the ship -- it’s really eye-opening to see how far things have come and how many things have changed," Zambrana explained.

As for who this exhibition is suited for, it could be an outing for the whole family. Zambrana says the demographic might lean a bit older, but there are some interactive attractions that kids would enjoy, too.

“I think it definitely can be considered a family-friendly or viable for all-ages type exhibit,” Zambrana added.

There's an interactive station at the end, where guests can scan their boarding pass which will provide informed on the real-life passenger that was assigned to them. This will give background on their lives and story connected to the Titanic -- as well as whether that passenger survived the tragedy.

Another unique attraction, especially for South Floridians, is the Iceberg Gallery.

“We do have a gallery that showcases the iceberg, allows people to actually read some of the transmissions that happened right when the Titanic crashed into that iceberg -- as well as being able to touch a real iceberg in person,” Zambrana explained.

Zambrana noted that one of the coolest parts, in his opinion, is that the exhibit runs through April 14th -- which is the date the Titanic ran into the iceberg back in 1912.

Cox Science Center has also made a field trip guide available and has educational programs in place surrounding the exhibition.

Find ticketing information and hours of operation, here.