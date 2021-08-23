Immunity Boosting Food for Kids Heading Back to School

With thousands of students heading back to the classroom, there’s lots of excitement and some fears with the looming pandemic.

Most children are heading back without the opportunity to get vaccinated. So, what can parents do-to make sure their kid’s immune system is ready the upcoming school year?

Licensed dietitian Suzanne Fisher says what you eat has a direct connection to your immune health.

“The outcomes are so much better for individuals who are maintaining a healthy weight lifestyle," she said

Fisher added that, unfortunately, children are often tempted by unhealthy food choices.

“Your typical vending machines have typical vending machine food like Doritos chips, unhealthy drinks, all of those things,” eighth grader Landyn Spellberg said.

Fisher recommends sending a health box-lunch with the kids. She says stick to the basics like bright colored fruits and veggies, oatmeal, tuna and yogurt.

“It is so important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. That’s inclusive of good nutrition, maintain a healthy weight exercise, maintain your stress and getting enough sleep,” Fisher added.

She says planning your meals in advance will remedy those last-minute runs to the drive through line. Fisher says try to encourage the children to help with meal prep, adding the biggest secretes to the prefect lunch is variety.

She says, try to mix it up with healthy option, so the kids are excited about eating the right foods.