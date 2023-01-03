Increased Law Enforcement Presence at Florida Keys Schools After Social Media Threat

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at schools in the Florida Keys after a social media threat, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating the social media threat related to Key Largo School, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Officials haven't released details on the threat but said they're working with the Monroe County School District and the Office of the State Attorney in the investigation.

Amid the investigation, the sheriff's office said parents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence at schools in the Keys.

"Investigations regarding the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "The safety of our children is paramount."