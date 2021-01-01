Palm Beach County

Infamous ‘Dr. Love' Arrested in South Florida on Fraud, Theft Charges

Malachi Love-Robinson was later released and details have not been released on the charges

A South Florida man who made national headlines when he posed as a doctor while just a teenager found himself back behind bars.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 23-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested in Palm Beach County on Thursday on charges of fraud and grand theft. Robinson was later released and details have not been released on the charges.

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges that included fraud, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. He was released from prison after serving nearly 21 months at a maximum security lockup outside Fort Myers.

He was charged stemming from claims he stole $20,000 from an elderly patient he was treating in 2015. Love-Robinson insisted he never posed as a medical doctor, but was a naturopathic physician.

