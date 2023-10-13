Injuries reported after crash involving Miami-Dade Transit bus

Injuries were reported after a crash involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 134th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue.

Footage showed the damaged bus sitting next to an SUV that had severe front-end damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said there were injuries and they were still assessing patients.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.