These Florida cities are some of the healthiest places to live in the US

When moving to a new city, people may not always consider how their new home will support their health. But, choosing a place that prioritizes and promotes healthy living can truly affect longevity.

To determine which areas prioritize residents' well-being, WalletHub created a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest places to live in America.

Researchers compared more than 180 of the most populated US cities across 41 key indicators of good health.

Categories evaluated include cost of a medical visit, fruit and vegetable consumption, share of physically active adults, healthy restaurants per Capita, premature death rate as well as mental health counselors per Capita.

Orlando was ranked 23 overall, making it the healthiest city in Florida, based on WalletHub's criteria. It notably thrived in the fitness category.

Miami came in at #40, performing well in terms of healthy food availability, but lagging in the healthcare rank -- coming in at 96.

Fort Lauderdale ranked 49 overall. Hialeah came in at 152, making it one of the most unhealthy cities to live in, according to WalletHub's standards.

Hialeah specifically had the lowest percentage of physically active adults, out of all cities included in this study.

Hialeah also ranked as one of the cities with the fewest healthy restaurants per Capita, securing the 174th spot out of 178. Portland and New York had the most healthy restaurants per Capita.

Find WalletHub's full analysis here.