Injuries the hot topic as McDaniel gives updates on players

While the Miami Dolphins may have had lots to celebrate after beating the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday, some of their players are the losing end after picking up some injuries.

Mike McDaniels, in his day-after press conference, confirmed that Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and Connor Williams (groin) are both dealing with day-to-day prognosis and their status for the game against the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday is questionable.

“Jaylen Phillips has more of a day-to-day situation, so we know he's doing better than yesterday,” said McDaniels of his starting edge rusher.

As for his starting center, McDaniels said Williams is in a similar situation as Jaelan Phillips and will need more information to decide on whether he will start or not against the Bills.

McDaniels also mentioned that Jaylen Waddle is still in concussion protocol and looks to miss another week as he recovers from the hit he saw last week against the New England Patriots late in the 4th quarter.

On a brighter note, Eli Apple is not in the concussion protocol despite his early exit against the Broncos while River Cracraft’s injury (shoulder) is expected to sideline him for a few weeks, McDaniels said.

McDaniel also mentioned how proud he is of the team for improving on the pre-snap penalties that plagued them last season, finishing in the bottom five of that category.

“When we when we started the off season, the first thing that we showed was just every single one of those penalties to the face in a row. And the fact that all the players didn't lose interest, that it had a visceral feeling that they wanted to correct,” McDaniels said.

The Dolphins head to Buffalo next Sunday as they look to keep their undefeated record intact against their division rivals, the Bills.