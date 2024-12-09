Wild video shows Florida deputies shoot, kill armed suspect hiding in bathtub

Two Florida deputies shot and killed an armed suspect after he pointed a firearm at them on Saturday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a home at the 10000 block of Courtney Palm Boulevard in Tampa, after a concerned family member said they thought their loved one took their own life when they heard gunfire from the bathroom.

Anthony Dadante, 67, was found in the bathtub by deputies, NBC6 affiliate WFLA reported.

According to HCSO, one deputy pulled the shower curtain back to find Dadante holding a firearm and his chest covered in blood.

Video provided by HCSO shows how both deputies told Dadante to drop the gun several times.

Video then showed when Dadante pointed the firearm at one of the deputies, leading both deputies to shoot the suspect, who died from his injuries.

HCSO said both deputies have no prior use of force.

“What began as a response to a potential suicide changed into a life-threatening confrontation that no deputy ever wants to face,” Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFLA. “Our deputies had to make a tough decision in an instant, and it was the right one.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.