Inter Miami's home stadium gets new name ahead of 2024 season

Inter Miami and JPMorgan Chase announced a new naming rights partnership for the team's home stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

The stadium will no longer be known as the DRV PNK Stadium and will now be known as the "Chase Stadium", according to a press release from the team.

The deal marks the first time Chase will have naming rights on soccer stadium after already forming partnerships with leading sports industry brands like Madison Square Garden, the US Open, F1 Miami Grand Prix, the NBA and much more.

We'd like to pull you for a chat...#MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/I7Hve2GsNU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 20, 2024

“Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi, in the press release. “We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner, as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond.”

The new partnership will offer exclusive deals to Chase credit and debit card holders like an exclusive entrance to enter the stadium called the 'Chase Fast Lane.'

Chase customers will also have special promotions that include presale ticket access, preferred seating opportunities, plus, merchandise and food discounts, the team announced.

The team also said that Chase customers attending Inter Miami's home opener match on Wednesday will be able to access a 25% discount at select concession stands by presenting their Chase debit or credit card to the "Chase Ambassador" at the participating concession stand.

For fans visiting for the first time this new season, the look of the stadium will be different as the Chase logo will be featured more prominently throughout the interior and exterior of the stadium, the press release said.