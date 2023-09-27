International Swimming Hall of Fame complex to get $190 million makeover

A pricey project is coming to Fort Lauderdale's International Swimming Hall of Fame complex.

The ISHOF announced Thursday that the City of Fort Lauderdale has approved a 30-year lease deal that will pave the way for a $190 million project.

The major makeover is set to include a five-story building east of the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center -- and a six-story building to the west -- overlooking the intracoastal waterway, which will sit like bookends on either side of the Hall of Fame pools and dive tower.

The Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center recently underwent a $47 million renovation of its own, with one of the highest diving platforms in the world -- at 27 meters.

Based on renderings sent to NBC6 from the City of Fort Lauderdale, the east building will include features like a FlowRider surf simulator, a rooftop terrace, shops and space for offices.

Meanwhile, the west building will include an aquarium and house the International Swimming Hall of Fame Museum, where visitors will be able to travel through time -- enjoying an expansive display of aquatic sports history.

Visitors will have access to an upscale rooftop restaurant that turns into a bar in the evening.

They can also enjoy a café that will cater specifically to the yachting community, diving grandstand seating, office space, a teaching pool as well as an area for dryland training.

The City of Fort Lauderdale will reportedly be required to contribute $11 million a year, over the course of the 30-year lease.

While some local activists have urged caution that the three-phase project will bring even more traffic to the area, the Fort Lauderdale Commission predicts the renovation will be a huge success.

A groundbreaking is expected later this year -- with an opening date reportedly set for 2025.

According to a September 21st new release -- approval of ISHOF’s transformation project coincides with its 58th annual honoree induction ceremony, which will be headlined by Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, and hosted by 12-time Olympic medalist Dara Torres.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:00 p.m. at The Parker Playhouse.