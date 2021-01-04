Broward County

Internet Issues Impact Broward Public Schools on First Day Back From Winter Break

Broward County Public Schools were experiencing internet access issues on Monday as students returned to class for the first day of instruction after the winter break.

Officials said the district-wide issues were impacting all cloud-based workloads including Teams, Office 365, VPN and SharePoint.

The district's Information Technology Division was working with vendors to determine the cause of the technical difficulties and to resolve it, officials said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work through this critical matter," the district said in an email to parents.

Schools have been closed for the past two weeks for the holidays. Many students are still attending classes through distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

