Broward

Investigation After Body Found in Hallandale Beach Adult Entertainment Club Parking Lot

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a body was found early Friday morning in the parking lot of a popular adult entertainment club in Hallandale Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene at Cheetah's Hallandale, located at 100 Ansin Boulevard, after the incident took place just before 6 a.m.

Chopper footage showed a body covered with a yellow police tarp in a parking space just outside the entrance to the club.

Police confirmed a shooting took place and one man was killed, but did not release the victim's identity at this time.

