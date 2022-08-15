Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured

An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry when she struck a Coconut Creek Police officer's marked Ford Explorer.

Cureton lost control and struck a palm tree in the median. She was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was treated and released.

Cureton leaves behind a 4-year-old son. Hundreds of comments on her final Instagram post show the love and pain the community is feeling after her loss.

Cureton's business partner said her family is grieving but want to remember her as a loving and energenic person. The business partner said the family is planning a memorial to honor her.

Meanwhile, authorities said the crash remains under investigation.