Investigation into Hallandale Shooting That Ended on I-95

A shooting incident occurred in Hallandale Beach Saturday around 8:30p.m, police say. The incident happened at I-95 south between Pembroke Road and the Hallandale Beach exit.

A dark pickup truck that appears to have a bullet hole through the front windshield was on the scene.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital after being shot in a car.

The parties involved ended up southbound on I-95 and Hallandale Beach, Florida Highway Police said. Troopers are assisting BSO with traffic control and the right lane is blocked at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

