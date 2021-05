Police officials are investigating after the bodies of an adult male and child were discovered at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The bodies were found at the home in the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Friday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed and the investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.