‘Irate' man attacked deputies, bit one's ear, at Pompano Beach gas station: BSO

An encounter with an "irate" man at a Pompano Beach gas station Thursday morning ended with two deputies hospitalized including one whose ear was bitten, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the RaceTrac gas station at 599 W. Atlantic Boulevard when deputies responded to a disturbance call, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The deputies found the man who "became irate and attacked two deputies," BSO officials said in a statement.

The man was eventually taken into custody, but officials haven't released his identity or said what charges he may face.

Both deputies brought themselves to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One deputy suffered a bite injury to his ear.

The incident remains under investigation.