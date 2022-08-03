Isolated Storms Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Increased Weekend Rain Chances

South Florida may be slightly drier on Wednesday, but rain chances will be increasing just in time for the weekend to arrive.

Did you notice slightly cooler numbers Wednesday morning? Slightly lower humidity? Enjoy it because it won't last. Morning 70s will turn into afternoon low 90s along with slightly lower humidity all day long.

Rain chances will be 20% at best.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Humidity slowly rises and our rain chances do the same by the end of the week and weekend. The best chances for rain look to be around the Friday/Saturday timeframe where 40-50% of us could see rain. Not a washout by any means.